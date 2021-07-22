PLATTSBURGH — 4th Ward F.C. and Giroux's settled for a 2-all draw, Wednesday, in North Country Soccer League action.
Sunny Adam and Hunter Bechard put goals in the back of the net for Giroux's, while Austin Tetrault and Caleb Hamilton were responsible for the 4th Ward tallies.
In other action, Chazy Orchards topped Lake Placid, 5-0, on the road.
Joel Morris notched a hat trick, LJ Nuzzo buried two goals, and Scott Kellett also scored once.
Josh Rabideau picked up his third win of the year in goal for Orchards.
There's just one more game left in the regular season, which is slated for next Monday at 6:30 p.m. when the Plattsburgh Nuts host Lake Placid.
The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, July 28, with the semifinals and finals following on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, respectively.
