4th Ward clash goes way of Cards

PLATTSBURGH — The 4th Ward Cardinals finished off their 10-0 win against the 4th Ward A's with a bang thanks to a six-run seventh frame.
Steve Peryea homered and doubled to pace the Cardinals in their Champlain Valley Baseball League game, Wednesday.
Alex Follmer hit in the clutch on two occasions and drove in five runs.
Joe Tolosky doubled twice to boost the Cardinals, and Zach Rainville added two hits of his own.
Ryan Whalen went the distance for a four-hit shutout on the mound, while Kamm Cassidy took the loss.
Cassidy, Eric Weeks, Andrew Kramer and Izaiah Browne all notched a hit for the A's.
—
4th Ward Cardinals 10, 4th Ward Athletics 0
4WC 000 202 6 — 10 11 2
4WA 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
Whalen and Rainville. K. Cassidy, Kramer (7) and Carpenter. WP- Whalen. LP- Cassidy. 2B- Peryea (4WC), Erickson (4WC), Jo. Tolosky (4WC) 2, Weeks (4WA). HR- Peryea (4WC).
ROCKIES 11
BORDER BANDITS 3
CHAMPLAIN — DJ Barber pitched a complete game and drove in three runs to help lead the Rockies.
Jamie Davison, Kevin Sousa and Adam Goldfarb all had two hits to boost the winners, and Davison and Barber also drove in three runs.
Aidan Lavalley was the lone member of the Border Bandits to finish with two hits.
—
Champlain Rockies 11, Jenn's Smokin' Hot Border Bandits 3
CHA 040 024 1 — 11 13 2
JSH 100 200 0 — 3 7 6
Barber and McDonough. Gonyo, Surprenant (7) and LaValley. WP- Barber. LP- Gonyo. 2B- Welch (CHA), Lafountain (CHA), Barber (CHA). 3B- Vassar (JSH), Gonyo (JSH).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.