35th Rotary Fishing Classic set to start Friday

PLATTSBURGH — The weather looks good and registrations are higher than they have been in years for the 35th annual Rotary Fishing Classic on Lake Champlain Friday through noon on Sunday.
This is the oldest fishing event on the lake and features all cash individual and team prizes. Cash prize amounts are determined by the pool of registration fees and registrations are very strong so far – 50% goes to the first through fifth place winners and the remaining funds raised support charitable community efforts of the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh. Registrations close Thursday at 5:59 p.m.
Individual adult registration fee remains $50, with prizes for fish in three categories: lake trout, walleye and landlocked salmon (including brown trout and steelhead). Prizes are based on weight as well as time weighed in. Team competition remains at $50 for a team of two to four anglers. All team members still pay their individual registration fee. Each team will enter two fish from different categories.
The new online registration process makes it much easier to register, especially for teams. Go to plattsburghrotary.org and click the link or register by phone at 1-877-519-7942.
Last year, several anglers did not participate because they, understandably, did not want to spend three days fishing with someone from another household and risk COVID-19, so a new “registered witness” category was created. An adult member of a registered angler’s household with the same residential address may register for $25 and serve as a witness-only.
New youth division: Anglers 14 years of age and under (as of June 4, 2021), who pay a $20 fee will be eligible to compete with other youth for prizes separate from the open competition. These prizes will be based on the pool of registration fees from the youth participants. Youth can compete in the open competition by choosing to pay the $50 registration fee.
The Rotary club will strive to keep all five weigh stations open until 8 p.m. (Plattsburgh Boat Basin, Perkins Pier, Willsboro, Essex Marina and Apple Island) but this will depend on the number of Rotarians and friends of Rotary who volunteer. Anglers participating in the Classic will need to keep posted on the closing times for the weigh stations as this is not a promise, but a goal. And please note Essex Marina is a weigh station and it is open.
Last year, the in-person awards ceremony was eliminated. Once again, winners of this year’s Classic will be announced on Facebook live, a final FISHLINE recording, a marine radio announcement and press release. Checks will be mailed to winners.
For more information or interviews, contact Tournament Chair Peter Cadieux at 518-569-2188 or rotaryfishclassic@gmail.com
