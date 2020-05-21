34th annual Rotary International Fishing Classic still to be held

PLATTSBURGH — Plans are in high gear for this year’s 34th annual Rotary International Fishing Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 5-7.
The annual fishing classic is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh and attracts hundreds of anglers from all over the Northeastern United States and Canada to Lake Champlain for three days of non-stop competition fishing for the largest fish among salmon, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout and walleye.
The tournament provides an enjoyable, quality event early in the fishing season in which anglers of all ages can participate, win cash prizes and enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship among all of those participating during the weekend.
“Changes have been made due to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tournament is still a go,” Classic Co-Chair Peter Cadieux said. “Our awards ceremony is canceled. We just can’t gather a crowd safely at this time. But awards will be announced on Facebook live.
“We are also suspending any guaranteed prize amounts. Cash prizes will simply be based on the number of anglers entered. There will also be procedural changes at weigh stations to protect anglers and volunteer Rotarians. But, we believe there are hundreds of anglers just waiting to safely join in on the fun, and we are moving forward.”
Registration is now available at www.plattsburghrotary.org or by calling toll-free 877-519-7942. Team and individual registrations must be submitted using a credit card before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
Registration forms and informational brochures are no longer distributed to local bait and tackle shops in upstate New York and Vermont.
Official prize winners will be announced live on Facebook at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.
Unlike in the past, prize winners and their witnesses for the winning fish will not need to be present.
“Out of concern for the health of our anglers, we will ask anglers not to gather as usual at the awards ceremony,” explained Co-Chair Bonnie Black, “but we will still celebrate them and thank them for their participation and for the financial benefit they provide to the area through Rotary.”
Half of annual tournament revenue and 25 percent of the team category revenue are returned to the community.
Recent worthy causes have included academic scholarships for SUNY Plattsburgh, Clinton Community College and CVPH Medical Center Radiology School, organizations such as the Beartown Ski Area, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Plattsburgh Little League, YMCA, Literacy Volunteers, North Country Mission of Hope, and others.
Contact Peter Cadieux (518-569-2188 or pcadieux@financialguide.com) with further questions or to arrange for media interviews.
