One of the big milestones of the summer was getting the Plattsburgh Little League season underway.
There was so much in doubt prior to the season beginning in regard to how to hold a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what protocols were necessary to do so.
But on July 15, all those doubts came to a halt, and there were youngsters roaming the diamond at Hector Duquette Field playing baseball.
After months of being told no sports could be played, Plattsburgh Little League starting its season really symbolized a return to normalcy for so many people.
Other baseball and softball leagues from around the region at various age levels also started around this time, which was amazing to see as well.
So much work was done behind the scenes to allow for a Plattsburgh Little League season to take place that many may never truly know about, but what everyone can know is local baseball players had the chance to play a sport they love this past summer.
ORIGINAL STORY
July 15, 2020
BY JOEY LAFRANCA
Sports Editor
PLATTSBURGH — The road to this season has been anything but direct with plenty of twists and turns, but baseball is here for Plattsburgh Little League.
The season, which typically begins in early to mid-May, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But today at Hector Duquette Field, the season gets underway with two games featuring NuWay Car Wash vs. City Police at 5:30 p.m. followed by CSEA Local #884 vs. Pepsi at 7:30 p.m.
"I am optimistic and very excited for this season to get underway," PLL president Mike Bordeau said. "I am looking forward to seeing the kids who are 12 and have come up through our program capping off their careers and all the others continuing to play and improve."
PLL will feature seven squads in both its major and minor divisions.
The league held tryouts July 6 and 7 before completing its rosters with a draft last week.
Following New York state's announcement in late June giving the go-ahead for youth baseball as well as other "low-risk" and "moderate-risk" sports to begin games July 6, PLL went ahead and configured a way to start the season.
"The behind-the-scenes stuff has run pretty smoothly," Bordeau said. "There are always going to be things that come up throughout a season, whether you are in a pandemic or not, but we feel we are prepared and ready to give kids the chance to play baseball."
Health and safety are the top priorities for all PLL officials, and whatever needs to be done to keep those factors at the forefront will be enforced.
While there are certainly some unique situations the 2020 season will showcase, Bordeau said he hopes adhering to various health protocols become routine.
"If what it costs for your kids to play baseball is you have to wear a mask, I think it is worth it," Bordeau said. "Not wearing masks and not adhering to social distancing is not worth losing that opportunity for our kids. We are going to do what we need to do to make this season happen.
"The uniforms are ordered, and the hats are on their way. We are really excited."
The regular season is set to run into late August for both the majors and minors with at least one or more games scheduled most days.
All involved with PLL are thankful for the opportunity to proceed with a season and look forward to starting up a summer filled with baseball.
"The City of Plattsburgh and everyone involved has been great to us and very helpful," Bordeau said. "The field looks great, and we are fortunate a lot of people could come together to make this happen."
