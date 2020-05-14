2020 Lake Placid Horse Shows Canceled

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Horse Show Association has announced cancellation of this year’s horse shows.
The current coronavirus pandemic forced the decision to cancel the Lake Placid Horse Shows, sponsored by Bainbridge Farms and presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC, which had been scheduled for June 23-July 5 at the North Elba Show Grounds.
“This marks the first cancellation in the horse shows’ 51-year history,” said Philip Richter, Chairman of the Lake Placid Horse Show Association Board of Directors. “We place the safety of our exhibitors, the Lake Placid community and everyone connected with the horse shows above all else and that made this the only decision possible.
“This is incredibly disappointing, and I assure everyone that this decision was not made lightly,” Richter continued. “We left no question unasked and no option unexplored. Our board was unanimous that this was the only option. As tragic as this is, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Lake Placid in 2021 when we plan to once again host the ‘Best Two Weeks of a Horseman’s Summer!’”
One of the premier stops on the nation's hunter-jumper horse show circuit, the Lake Placid Horse Shows, sponsored by Bainbridge Farms and presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC, feature more than 100 classes of competition each week awarding more than $600,000 in prize money. The shows are highlighted by the $100,000 Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix and the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix Presented by AON.
The 2021 Lake Placid Horse Shows will host the Lake Placid Horse Show, June 29 – July 4, and the I Love New York Horse Show, July 6–11. Further information is available by calling the Lake Placid Horse Show Association at 518-523-9625 or online at www.lakeplacidhorseshows.com.
