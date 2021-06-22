17U Mariners win with walk-off

PLATTSBURGH — Parker Broughton laced a two-out single to score Quinn Brandell with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the 17u Mariners an 8-7 win over the Adirondack Lightning Tuesday night at Veterans Park.
With the score tied and two outs, Brandell singled and Nolan Miner singled to set the stage for Broughton’s heroics.
Josh Sand earned the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, including two strikeouts. Chase Clukey hurled the first four innings allowing three runs and striking out four.
The Mariners scored in the bottom of the first when Brady Doorey singled, stole second and scored on an error.
After the Lightning tied the game, the Mariners plated two runs in the second. Brandell and Braeden Calkins singled and came around to score.
The Mariners upped their lead to 5-1 with two runs in the third. Zach O’Connell walked and stole second. Anthony Marion singled O’Connell home and then came around to score on a single by Brandell.
The Lightning closed the gap to 5-3, but the Mariners answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Austin Lambert walked and Bostyn Duquette singled with two outs. After a Tyler Calkins walk loaded the bases, Lambert scored on an error and Duquette scored on a Marion single.
The Lightning scored twice in the fifth and twice in the sixth to tie the game.
Brandell led the Mariners (1-0) with three hits, while Doorey, Duquette, Marion and Braeden Calkins all had two hits.
