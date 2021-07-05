17U Cougars turn back Moriah

PERU — Chase Clukey singled, doubled and drove in three runs Saturday morning to lead the Champlain Cougars 17U to an 8-6 victory over the Moriah summer baseball team.
The Cougars (2-2) scored all eight of their runs in the first two innings, while Moriah tallied a run in the first and five in the third.
Andrew VanNatten picked up the win in relief as he struck out nine over the final 4.1 innings.
Owen Ebersol, Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak added a hit each for Champlain, with Moser driving in a run.
Chase McGinness and Jacob Mascarenas rapped run-scoring hits for Moriah. Sam Langey added a single for the Vikings and pitched scoreless baseball in relief to keep his team close.
"With the rainy weather cutting short games of late, it was nice to get seven innings in for a change," Champlain coach Jeff Norton said. "This turned out to be a very competitive game and one that both teams can take something out of.
"Neither team scored from the fourth inning on as the relievers on both teams did a nice job."
