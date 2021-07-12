17U Cougars take down Roos

LYON MOUNTAIN — Andrew VanNatten turned in a strong performance on the mound Saturday, leading the Champlain Cougars' 17U team to an 11-6 victory over the Roos 16U squad.
VanNatten allowed just two runs and struck out 10 in going the first eight innings before being taken out after walking the first two batters in the ninth.
Offensively, the Cougars were led by Lucas Hemingway with a double and two singles, Jimmy Wells with a double and single, Ryan Racine two singles, Luke Moser a single, triple and two RBI, and Zane Stevens with a single and two RBI.
Tyler Guay, Racine and Wells were outstanding on defense.
Cedar Rivers accounted for a double and single while Wyatt Supinski added two singles for the Roos, who made it interesting in the ninth by scoring four runs and having the bases loaded when the Cougars turned a double play to end the game.
"The team fed off a great pitching performance by Andrew and played its best game of the season to this point," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said.
"We were able to get offensive contributions throughout the lineup and also come up with some key defensive plays when needed. It was a good win for us."
COUGARS' 14U LOSES TWO
PERU — The Champlain Cougars 14U team hosted a three-team play day on Sunday at Sullivan Park and lost both its games.
The Cougars dropped an 11-10 decision to the 14U Legion Post 33 (Vt.) team and then a 10-2 setback to the Moriah summer baseball team.
Against Post 33, the Cougars took advantage of walks and errors to tally seven runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 10-all. But the Vermont team got a two-out RBI single in the home half of the inning to prevail.
Jimmy Wells had a double while Ryan Racine and Kellen Pylon added singles to account for the three Champlain hits in the game.
Isaac White pitched five scoreless innings to get the win for Moriah against the Cougars. Chase McGinness rapped two hits for Moriah, while Jacob Mascarenas and Owen Nephew chipped in with a single each.
Racine had a double and two singles to account for all three of the Cougars' hits in the contest.
"We put the ball in play in the seventh inning of our first game and were able to take advantage of some miscues to rally and tie the game," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said. "It was nice to see the kids battle back.
"Physical errors are going to happen, but we need to do a better job staying focused and eliminating the mental mistakes that are costing us. Once we do that, we will become a better team."
