17U Cougars start season with big rally

MALONE — A big seventh inning paved the way for the Champlain Cougars 17U team's 16-8 victory over the North Country Nationals 16U Legion team on Wednesday.
The Cougars, playing their first game of the summer, erased a 7-6 deficit by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh.
Champlain trailed 7-4 going to the sixth before tallying two runs to draw closer. In the seventh, the Cougars rapped out seven hits, including six in a row.
R.J. Johnston, Tyler Guay, Jimmy Wells and Gabe Surprenant led the Cougars offensively with two hits each. Andrew VanNatten drove in three runs, while Wells, Parker Roach and Lucas Deuso drove in two apiece. Guay and Reagan Dudyak reached base all four times.
The Cougars, despite striking out 15 times against Nationals pitching, still finished with 12 hits.
Lucas Hemingway pitched the first four innings for Champlain and struck out three. VanNatten went the final three to pick up the win and struck out four.
"It was the first game of the summer for both teams and both used all their players in the lineup," Champlain coach Jeff Norton said.
"We have a lot of work to do, including cutting down on the number of strikeouts we had. But we did see some encouraging signs. We hit the ball very well in the seventh inning and made some good plays in the field. It was a nice way for this young group of players to begin the summer season."
The Cougars had 12 players at the game, 10 from the Northeastern Clinton School District and one each from Beekmantown and Chazy.
