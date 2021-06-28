17U Cougars drop twinbill to Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Champlain Cougars 17U baseball team dropped a doubleheader to the Colchester Junior Cannons on Sunday, falling by 13-3 and 14-8 scores.
In the opener, Gabe Surprenant singled in two runs and R.J. Johnston added a RBI double for the Cougars.
In the second contest, Robert Tetreault, Surprenant and Owen Ebersol accounted for two hits each, while Johnston, Andrew VanNatten, Tyler Guay, Jimmy Wells and Josh Sisco added a hit each, with Wells driving in two runs.
Champlain (1-2) trailed 10-8 before the Junior Cannons tallied four runs to break it open.
"We had only 10 players available and were shorthanded in pitching," Cougars coach Jeff Norton said.
"We struggled offensively in the first game despite their pitcher striking out just two batters. We hit the ball much better in the second game with 11 hits in all. Their second baseman made three outstanding plays that kept us from scoring double figures in runs in the game.
"I appreciate the commitment of the players who made the trip and gave their best on an extremely hot day."
