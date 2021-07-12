14U Roos pick up two more wins

ESEX JUNCTION, Vt. — The Kangaroo Court 14U North Roos (6-2) extended their winning streak to six after sweeping a doubleheader from the Vermont Strikers Friday night.
ROOS 8, STRIKERS 4
The first game of the evening saw the Roos fall behind early after the top of the Strikers order jumped on starter Landen Duprey for three runs and capitalized on an untimely error.
In the bottom half of the inning, Marcus Griffiths drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third, and finally scored after Duprey pounded a single to left.
Then, in the second, the Roos got another one back after Sam Bingel singled, stole second, and scored on a Griffiths base hit up the middle.
The Roos finished the early comeback when Warren Miller led off with a line drive rope to right followed by a two-run home run by Duprey to left that gave them the lead for good.
Kangaroo Court never looked back and would add three more to their lead in the fourth after a sac fly by Miller was followed by Duprey’s second homer of the game, a towering two-run shot to dead center. They would add one more in the sixth before cruising to the 8-4 final.
It was smooth sailing for winning hurler Duprey after the first, and he picked up the win going the distance, spreading out six hits and nine strikeouts over the seven innings and walked only two while giving up just a single earned run.
Also leading the offense, Duprey had three of the Roos' eight hits, including the two bombs, knocking in five. Nate Baker had two base hits and Griffiths swiped four bases in game one.
ROOS 12, STRIKERS 5
In the one-sided late game, the Roos took advantage of five free passes and two errors in the first to send six runs across the plate.
Vermont threatened in the bottom half of the opening frame. With a runner on third tagging and one out, Marcus Griffiths ran down a fly ball and fired a strike to home, cutting down the would-be first run for the Strikers that ended the inning.
Starter Warren Miller would help himself in the second by scorching a no-doubt solo homerun on a line to deep right-center field.
The Roos would add four more runs through the third, drawing 13 base on balls in the contest coupled by several defensive mistakes by Vermont.
The Strikers finally put a run up in the third after a leadoff double was pushed across by a single and would add four more late in the game during a brief rally, but the Roos held on for a 12-5 win.
Miller picked up the win, striking out three and allowing just one run. Zach Lapier entered in relief and struck out one over the final three innings.
Nate Baker led the offense with two hits. Duprey walked three times and added a double, and Griffiths picked up two more steals to bring his total to six on the day.
The Roos next game will be the Adirondack Lightning tourney where they will play against Upper Deck in Tupper Lake next Thursday.
