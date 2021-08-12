14U Roos beat 13U squad in Battle of the Burgh

PLATTSBURGH — The 14U Roos finished their season 15-5 with a championship title and a 4-0 tourney record. In the championship game, they defeated the 13U Roos, who finished 3-1 in the tournament
FRIDAY
ROOS 10
NORTH COUNTRY (VT) 7
Steve Bronson went 3-for-4 with two runs batted and scored three times to lead the Roos offense to an exciting seventh-inning victory. Zach Lapier also pushed in two runs, while Landen Duprey doubled.
Sam Bingel was the winning pitcher in relief of Bronson. Warren Miller struck out the side in the seventh for the save.
SATURDAY
ROOS 15
LAKERS 2
KCN exploded for 15 hits against the Lakers and scored four or more runs in each of the first three innings. Bronson, Duprey, Zach Lapier, Nate Baker and Bingel all chipped in multiple hits. Duprey knocked in four runs and Baker three.
Lapier earned the win on the mound and Patrick Hagadorn finished in relief.
Daunais, Maroun and Lewis all had base hits for the Lakers.
SUNDAY
ROOS 6
NORTH COUNTRY (VT) 0
Warren Miller pitched a complete-game shutout for the Roos' decisive semifinal win against North Country. He allowed just three hits and struck out six.
Miller and Marcus Griffiths had two hits apiece, including doubles. Novak Jarus and Duprey also contributed singles on their way to earn the championship bid.
CHAMPIONSHIP
ROOS 14U 17
ROOS 13U 7
The championship game turned out to be an all-Roos affair. In a heavily offensive game for both sides, the 14U squad rallied for 17 hits while the younger team rapped 10.
14U KCN plated 14 runs in the first three frames with eight coming in the second. The 13U lineup’s big inning came in the fifth when they scored five times.
Six 14U players had multiple hits (Griffiths, Bronson, Miller, Hagadorn, Trent Carriero, and Keagan Pecor). Miller drove in four and scored four times while Duprey and Bingel pounded in three runs each.
The 13U crew had three boys with two-hit games (Alix Perras, Logan Cleary, and Landon Giroux). Aricin Griffin walked three times.
Nine different pitchers were used between the teams. Donnie Mitchell got the loss, and Bronson took the win.
The tournament showcased Roos teams in either the championship game or the semifinals in all tournament divisions.
