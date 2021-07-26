14U KC North Roos drop 2 of 3 at Harborfest

OSWEGO — The Kangaroo Court North 14U Roos dropped two of three games after a trip to Oswego to play at the Harborfest Tournament.
The Roos started strong with a 12-5 victory over the HFL-Mendon Cougars, but they dropped their next two contests.
The suffered a 6-4 loss to Sportszone, Saturday, and a 7-2 loss to Red Rage, Sunday.
FRIDAY
ROOS 12
COUGARS 5
The Roos won a five-inning affair.
The HFL-Mendon Cougars walked the first three batters and Landen Duprey made it hurt, sending a rocket grand slam over the left field fence. They added two more in the third and followed with six runs in the fourth.
The only real threat from the Cougars came in the third after consecutive errors allowed them back into the game, plating three runs.
The Roos tallied nine hits on the day. Starting pitcher, Zach Lapier, Nate Baker and Sam Bingel all knocked in two runs each. Bingel and Lapier (double) both had multiple hits. Marcus Griffiths also had a double.
“We hit the ball well today and kept the pressure on their defense in almost every inning,” Roos Coach Steve Bronson said. “Our pitchers need to keep the free passes down, and we need to play better defense."
Lapier struck out six and allowed three hits over his three innings. Bingel wrapped up the game and allowed just one hit and struck out three. All five of the Cougar runs were unearned.
SATURDAY
SPORTZONE 6
ROOS 4
The Roos had their 10-game winning streak snapped.
KCN’s runs came on long balls from Zach Lapier and Warren Miller. Both were two-run, no-doubters in the fourth and the fifth. In between, Sportszone scored three more times for the needed insurance.
The Roos did bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom half of the last inning but fell short of the comeback.
Steve Bronson suffered the loss on the mound. Miller (2) and Landen Duprey (1) also threw innings in the loss. Pitchers combined for eight strikes outs on the day but also gave up eight walks.
Kangaroo Court was held to only four hits. Marcus Griffiths and Duprey also had singles, and Griffiths swiped three steals.
RED RAGE 7
ROOS 2
Red Rage got their offense started in the first, scoring two-runs on consecutive groundouts after runners moved their way to second and third with one out.
The Roos evened things up at two in the bottom of the third when Steven Bronson homered, scoring two runs.
Fairport pulled away for good with one run in the fourth and another four in the sixth.
Landen Duprey took the loss for the Roos. The righthander lasted 5.1 innings, allowing five hits, striking out seven, and walking three.
KC North had plenty of opportunities, but it struck out 11 times and left nine runners on base. Bronson led the offense with two two hits and also finished the game on the mound in scoreless relief. Nate Baker and Sam Bingel both doubled.
Next on the schedule is a home doubleheader against the Bases Loaded Bulldogs on Monday, Aug. 2.
