14U Kangaroo Court Roos sweep doubleheader

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Kangaroo Court North Roos 14U (4-2) took both games of a doubleheader against the Bases Loaded Bulldogs 14U Saturday at Rice Memorial High School in Burlington, Vermont.
The Roos won game one, 7-3. They fired up the offense in the first inning scoring two runs on a two-out Warren Miller double.
Kangaroo Court North added three more in the second inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Steven Bronson, Zach Lapier, and Miller, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Bronson went the distance for Kangaroo Court. The southpaw surrendered three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out seven.
Kangaroo Court North Roos 14U had nine hits in the game. Miller and Donnie Mitchell each racked up multiple hits for KCN. Miller had three hits with three runs batted in. Mitchell also doubled and knocked in a run, with Bronson pushing two across the plate.
Game two was shortened by rain, but the Roos won this tight one with flawless defense and timely offense. The pitching was strong on both sides. The Roos took the lead late and defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1.
Kangaroo Court North Roos fired up the offense in the first inning. Miller singled in Bronson to take the early lead.
The Bulldogs knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning on a run-scoring groundout.
The game was tied at one with KCN batting in the top of the fourth when a wild pitch allowed Landen Duprey to score and moved up Miler and Nate Baker to second and third. The insurance run came from a hard sac fly to right by Patrick Hagadorn, scoring Miller.
Miller was credited with the victory for Kangaroo Court. The lefty allowed one hit and one run over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
Marcus Griffiths, Duprey, Baker, and Miller all had one hit to lead the Roos.
“Rickert (Bulldogs) was the best arm we’ve seen on the mound so far this season, but the boys never backed down and worked deep into counts,” Roos Coach Miller said.
The Roos have won four straight since dropping the first two games of the season, and hope to take this momentum into next Friday’s doubleheader against the Vermont Strikers in Essex Junction, Vermont.
