14U Cougars end season on high note

LYON MOUNTAIN — The Champlain Cougars' 14U baseball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings Monday and closed out its summer season with a 13-4 win over the Saranac Lake 13U squad.
Jacob Perkins started on the mound for the Cougars and went the first four innings, striking out nine, to get the victory.
Jimmy Wells, Jordan Wells and Perkins led the way offensively with two hits apiece. Owen Ebersol, Kellen Pilon, Kaze Carpenter and Tyler Yelle each chipped in with one. Jimmy Wells and Pilon each drove in two runs.
"We had a dedicated group of players and parents on the 14U team who missed very few games," Cougars' coach Jeff Norton said.
"We took our lumps at times in games during the season. The kids hopefully realize how much they will need to continue to improve in order to be successful as players and as a team. This, however, was a nice way to end the summer season on a winning note.
"Combined, our 17U and 14U teams were able to get in 30 games."
