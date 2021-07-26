13U Mariners win slugfest against Lakers

SARANAC LAKE — The 13U Mariners outlasted the Tri Lakes Lakers, Saturday, 18-15 in Saranac Lake.
The Mariners jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Dominic DeAngelo drove the first pitch of the game into centerfield for a single. DeAngelo stole second on the next pitch, and scored on the third pitch of the game on a Adrian Barnes single. The bottom of the first did not go well for the Mariner defense. Adrian Barnes got the start, and the Mariner defense had the worst inning of the season, allowing seven unearned runs.
The Mariners roared back with six runs in the top of the second to tie the game. The hard-hitting Lakers answered with three runs in the bottom half of the second, to take a 10-7 lead after two.
The top of the third saw the Mariners take an 11-10 lead when they pushed across four runs. The inning proved costly, as the already short-handed Mariners, who only dressed 10 players, lost starting catcher Sean McBride to a calf injury. The injury forced one of the other Mariners' catchers, Layden Delaronde, who is nursing a severely sprained thumb on his catching hand into action. He was able to go three huge innings behind the dish before finishing the game in right field. The Mariners pulled their starting pitcher Adrian Barnes, and Carson Duval volunteered to take the ball.
Duval gave up two runs in the third, one earned, as the Lakers retook the lead 12-11. The Mariners' offense answered back, putting up four runs in the top of the fourth, to retake the lead, 15-12.
Duval shut the Lakers down in the fourth, and the Lakers returned the favor to the Mariners in the top of the fifth.
Duval worked an impressive 2.1 innings and was able to bridge the gap to Dominic DeAngelo. Duval allowed two runs in the bottom of the fifth before DeAngelo got a strikeout and a ground out.
The Mariners tacked on two runs in the top of the sixth, and one in the seventh, as DeAngelo allowed one unearned over the last 2.2 innings. Duval after leaving the mound, again volunteered, this time to catch the final 2.2 innings, as Delaronde had to exit from behind the plate because of his thumb. Duval picked up his second pitching win in less than 16 hours, and DeAngelo recorded his second save in the same time span.
DeAngelo finished with two hits and five runs scored, Barnes totaled three hits and drove in four runs, Noah Thayer finished with three base knocks, Ian Lawrenz notched two hits, and Elijah Hendrix scored three times for the Mariners.
"I am super proud of this group," Clinton County coach John DeAngelo said. :They never quit. We got down big early, but they just kept battling.
"Coming into the game, we talked about how the Lakers are a really good hitting team. They are well coached, and can really hit the ball.
"We have a really relaxed group, almost to a fault at times. You would never know if we were up 10, down 10, or in a one-run game late. They just go play."
The Mariners (12-1) wrap up their season on Wednesday, as they travel to Keeseville, to take on the Adirondack Lightning.
Clinton County 18, Tri Lakes 15
CC 164 402 1 — 18 14 4
TL 732 021 0 — 15 14 4
Barnes, Duval (3), DeAngelo (5) and McBride, Delaronde (3), Duval (5). Delosh, Robillard (3), Wilson (5), Goetz (5) and Gay. WP- Duval. LP- Goetz. SV- DeAngelo. 2B- Wilson (TL), Daunais (TL), Tuttle (TL).
