13U Mariners top Champlain

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County 13U Mariners opened their season with a 7-4 win against the Champlain Cougars in a rain-shortened affair, Monday, at Veterans Park.
Dom DeAngelo and Logan Hart both doubled for the Mariners, and DeAngelo also singled.
Carson Duval added to the Clinton County hitting attack with a single.
Jake Frechette came in to relieve starting pitcher Danny Hartmann and picked up the win, while Logan Hart recorded the save.
"I thought Danny Hartmann had good control and location," Clinton County coach John DeAngelo said. "He is a touch behind in our throwing program, so we wanted him to get some work in, but keeping him under a certain pitch count."
Hartmann (4) and Frechette (3) combined for seven strikeouts.
Owen Ebersol finished with a team-high two hits for the Cougars.
"When you coach against kids you coached in high school, I guess that means I have been doing this a while, and it kind of makes me feel old," DeAngelo said. "Champlain Coach (Jeff) Norton and Coach (John) Coryer are great coaches, and it shows in the kids, who are well coached.
"The weather didn't help us tonight. You hate to end a game early, but when we had a flash of lightning, that was it. Factor in it was a school and travel, it made sense. We thought we had a window to play. Thanks to all the families and the umpires for giving their best effort to get the game in."
—
Clinton County (13U) 7, Champlain 4 (4 inn.)
CHA 022 0 — 4 4 1
CCM 104 2 — 7 4 0
Wells, Perkins (3) and Ebersol. Hartmann, Frechette (3), Hart (4), Barnes (4) and DeAngelo. WP- Frechette. LP- Wells. SV- Barnes. 2B- DeAngelo (CC), Hart (CC), Ebersol (CHA).
