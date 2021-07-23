13U Mariners take 2 from Lightning

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County 13U Mariners picked up two victories against the Adirondack Lightning, Friday, at Veterans Park.
The Mariners won two offensive showcases by the scores of 11-10 and 13-10.
In Game 1, Austin Barnes and Noah Thayer both recorded three hits, while Carson Duval added two more.
Austin LaReau registered the pitching win, with the save going to Barnes.
Max Hines, Carson St. Louis and Jarrett Mihill all had two hits for the Lightning.
Dominic DeAngelo doubled and singled twice to lead Clinton County in Game 2.
Barnes and LaReau chipped in with three hits apiece to boost the Mariners.
St. Louis had two hits again in the second game for the Lightning, and Lucas Dashnaw also totaled two.
Duval notched the pitching win, and DeAngelo saved the game.
—
Game 1
Clinton County 11, Adirondack Lightning 10
ADK 111 304 — 10 11 3
CC 011 54X — 11 11 4
Hayes, Caito (3), Richards (6) and Mihill. Lareau, Taylor (5), Barnes (6) and DeAngelo, McBride (4). WP- Lareau. LP- Caito. SV- Barnes. 2B- Hynes (ADK), St. Louis (ADK).
Game 2
Clinton County 13, Adirondack Lightning 10
ADK 001 162 — 10 7 4
CC 125 14X — 13 15 3
Mihill, Caito (4), Hynes (5), Dashnaw (5) and Snow. Duval, Taylor (5), DeAngelo (6) and DeLaronde, McBride (3). WP- Duval. SV- DeAngelo. 2B- DeAngelo (CC).
