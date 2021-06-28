13U Mariners sweep Lightning

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County 13U Mariners picked up a pair of wins against the Adirondack Lightning, Saturday, in local baseball action.
In Game 1, a 12-3 decision, Adrian Barnes pitched six innings and fanned eight batters for the winners.
Meanwhile, the bats were firing on all cylinders.
Jake Frechette finished with a team-high four hits, while Dominic DeAngelo (3), Adrian Barnes (2), Carson Duval (2), Daniel Hartmann (1) and Sean McBride (1) all got into the hit column.
"We got another strong pitching performance from Adrian, and we were able to get hits in some big spots," Mariners coach John DeAngelo said.
Jarrett Hill led the Lightning with three base knocks, Max Hyman added two, and Owen Hayes, Jesse Snow, and Jayden Snow all added one hit.
Game 2 saw a much closer affair, but Clinton County came away with a 6-2 victory.
Lucas Dashnaw kept the game close for Adirondack with a diving catch in the sixth inning that saved three runs from scoring.
"We had a chance to break the game open in the sixth, and Lucas made an amazing catch deep into the left-center gap," John DeAngelo said. "Logan Hart hit a rocket. Great hit, great catch, that's baseball. I have watched him play for about four years, and he gives 100% every pitch. That kid is a gamer."
Trenton Taylor notched three base knocks for the Mariners, while Duval (2), Austin LaReau (2) and Layden Delaronde (1), Ian Lawrenze (1) and Jack Brown (1) rounded out the winners hitting attack.
Dominic DeAngelo got the start in the second game for Clinton County and struck out nine and surrendered two runs on three hits in five innings of work.
Taylor shut the door and picked up the save.
"Dominic DeAngelo gave us another great start on the hill in Game 2," John DeAngelo said. "Trenton Taylor came in and pitched very well. Dom's pitch count was where we wanted it to be. It's hard to pull a pitcher who is dominant on the mound, but it's a no-brainer. We have complete confidence in the depth of our staff. We gave up two walks in 14 Innings. That's amazing at any level, much less 13U."
The two teams will meet again later in the season.
"There are few people who do more for baseball in this area than Dale Hayes," John DeAngelo said. "His Adirondack Lightning Program is first class, from the CVBL team, down to the 13U. He has great coaches, great kids and great families involved. Those kids are lucky to have Dale, and Dale is lucky to have those kids."
—
Game 1
Clinton County 12, Adirondack 3
CCM 303 012 3 — 12 16 1
ADK 000 201 0 — 3 8 2
Barnes, Taylor (7) and McBride, Delaronde (5). Hyman, Dashnaw (2), Hill (5) and Je. Snow, Ja. Snow (6). WP- Barnes. LP- Hyman. 2B- Barnes (CC), Taylor (CC), Delaronde (CC), Hyman (ADK), Je. Snow (ADK). 3B- DeAngelo (CC).
Game 2
Clinton County 6, Adirondack 2
CCM 120 012 0 — 6 12 1
ADK 100 100 0 — 2 3 2
DeAngelo, Taylor (6) and Frechette. Hayes, Bordan and Snow. WP- DeAngelo. LP- Hayes. SV- Taylor. 2B- Taylor (CC).
