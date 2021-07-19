13U Mariners suffer first loss to tough opponent

SARANAC LAKE — The Clinton County 13U Mariners (9-1) lost Saturday evening to the Webster Wolves 14U, 12-1, in what was essentially a semifinal contest in Adirondack Showcase Tournament.
Webster entered the contest having not given up a hit or run in its previous two tournament games. The Mariners were able to put up five in the hit column.
Carson Duval had two hits, including a mammoth double that would have been a home run at Veteran's Park. Dominic DeAngelo, Elijah Hendrix and Danny Hartmann also had hits, with DeAngelo scoring the only run.
The 13U Mariners return to action this Friday with a doubleheader against the Adirondack Lightning at Veteran's Park.
Game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
—
Webster 12, Clinton County 1
WB 280 02 — 12 10 2
CC 001 00 — 1 5 1
Simons and Cannon. Barnes, Taylor (2), Santor (5), Hartmann (5), Hart (5), LaReau (5) and McBride, Delaronde (4). WP- Simons. LP- Barnes. 2B- Duval (CC). 3B- Simpson (WB), Kelly (WB).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.