13U Mariners outlast Cougars

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Mariners outlasted the Champlain Cougars for a 7-5 win in 13U baseball at Veterans Park at American Legion Post 1619, Monday.
Carson Duval led the Mariners with three hits, and Adrian Barnes scored three runs.
Jimmy Wells and Ryan Racine powered the Cougars with two base knocks apiece, and Jordan Wells had a double.
Dominic DeAngelo added a double for Clinton County, and Jake Frechette, Trenten Taylor and Layden Delaronde all had singles.
DeAngelo picked up the pitching win, and Frechette earned the save.
"We showed some heart tonight, and we had to battle," Mariners coach John DeAngelo said. "Carson Duval had three 2-out hits tonight. That is the difference in the game."
Clinton County 7, Champlain 5
CH 201 011 0 — 6 6 1
CC 111 301 X — 7 8 1
Perkins, Wells (4) and Ebersol. DeAngelo, Barnes (5), Frechette (7) and Frechette, DeAngelo (7). WP- DeAngelo. LP- Perkins. SV- Frechette. 2B- DeAngelo (CC), Ji. Wells (CH), Jo. Wells (CH).
