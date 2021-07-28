13U Mariners close out season with victory

KEESEVILLE — The Clinton County 13U Mariners wrapped up their season with a 13-3 victory over the Adirondack Lightning in five innings, Wednesday, in local youth baseball.
Carson Duval helped lead the winners with two hits, while Jake Frechette and Noah Thayer both had two base knocks.
The Mariners scored early and often with two runs in the first, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Clinton County added four more runs in the fifth.
Dominic DeAngelo and Danny Hartmann both accounted for three runs apiece for the Mariners.
Hartmann also pitched a complete game.
"Danny Hartmann was super effective tonight, and we played solid defense behind him," Clinton County coach John DeAngelo said. "He was able to get ahead on the count to most of their hitters. Pitching ahead is huge against a good hitting team like the Lightning."
—
Clinton County 13, Adirondack 3 (5 inn.)
CCM 234 04 — 13 12 0
ADK 100 03 — 5 4 1
Hartmann and DeAngelo. Mihill, Hayes (2), Parker (3), Dashnaw (5) and Snow. WP- Hartmann. LP- Mihill. 2B- Delaronde (CC).
