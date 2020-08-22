12U Roos roll to War at The Shore Title

PLATTSBURGH — The KC North 12U Roos continued their winning ways going 4-0 over the Aug. 8-9 weekend to capture The War at the Shore 12U Championship.
The Roos outscored their opponents 44-8 over the weekend in a dominating performance, collecting 56 hits over four games,
Alix Perras and Christian Grant led the Roos with multiple hits in a 5-2 win in the semi finals over NY Rebels.
Perras got the Roos on the board in the 4th inning with a two run double that scored Kalib Smith and Seth Petrashune.
The Rebels would come back to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth 2-2.
The Roos took the lead in the sixth inning when Perras started a two-out rally with a single, followed by Christain Grant and Landon Giroux hitting clutch back-to-back doubles to extend the lead to 5-2.
Christian Grant picked up the victory on the mound, throwing four innings of two-hit ball, while striking out six.
Alix Perras slammed the door with a two-inning save, giving up one hit and striking out four.
Kalib Smith, Seth Petrashune, Kris Richards, Logan Cleary and Logan Rodriguez all picked up one hit a piece on the day.
The Roos would go on to defeat the Connecticut Riptide in the finals 8-5.
Christian Grant would lead the Roos offense with a three-hit, 4 RBI performance in the finals.
Alix Perras, Seth Petrashune and Landon Giroux had multiple hits for the Roos, while Steven Bronson, Logan Cleary and Donnie Mitchell chipped in with a hit a piece.
Steven Bronson was electric early on, but left the game after sustaining an injury on a line drive to the head.
Donnie Mitchell picked up where Bronson left off and continued his dominate season going 3 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight.
The Roos took an 8-1 lead into the sixth inning. Due to some untimely errors, the Riptide closed the gap to 8-5, before Perras induced a ground ball out to finish the game.
"Our coaches and families couldn't be more proud of this group of young men", said Roos Manager Zeke Perras. "They continued to all work hard individually during this pandemic, just hoping for the chance to play some type of baseball season, and their hard work shows on the field. They waited almost a full calendar year to be able to play in a tournament together, and brought an energy like I've never seen before. These kids are a true definition of a team, and it shows on and off the field."
The Roos improved their overall record to 11-1 on the season.
