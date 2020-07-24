12U Roos' offense ignites in 10-3 victory

ALTONA — The KC North 12U Roos put up nine runs over the first three innings of play Wednesday at Gunner Field in Altona and never looked backed, running their record to 3-1 on the season.
Landon Giroux and Donnie Mitchell led the offense with two hits apiece on the day, with Giroux driving in two runs and Mitchell one. Zach LaPier added a two-run homer, while Novak Jarus, Sam Bingel and Steven Bronson added a hit a piece.
Logan Rodriguez was sharp on the mound, pitching four innings and picking up the win. Kris RIchards and Steven Bronson came out of the bullpen to close out the game for the Roos.
The Roos are back in action on Sunday down in Fort Edward with a twinbill against the NE Hurricanes.
