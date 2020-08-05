12U Roos keep rolling, win two more games

PLATTSBURGH — Add two more wins to the 12U KC North Roos' record, which has showcased a 7-1 start.
The pitching of Alix Perras and Steven Bronson, along with the continued hot hitting of Seth Petrashune and Kalib Smith, led the Roos to victory, 6-4, over Ballston Spa in Game 1 this past Sunday.
The Roos struck early, with Kalib Smith leading off the game with a line drive single to left, followed by a deep double to right by Petrashune scoring Smith. Alix Perras smoked a single to center scoring Petrashune, and then scored on another single by Novak Jarus to stake the Roos to a 4-0 lead. Petrashune struck again in the third, blasting a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-2. Landon Giroux, Kris Richards and Donnie Mitchell added one hit apiece for the Roos.
Alix Perras picked up the win on the mound for the Roos, tossing four innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out three. Steven Bronson came in for the three-inning save, only surrendering one hit and one run.
Game 2 was a one-sided affair, with the Roos winning 11-2.
Seth Petrashine, Kalib Smith and Nate Baker led the Roos with two hits a piece. Steven Bronson, Landon Giroux, Novak Jarus and Alix Perras all had hits on the day, with Perras driving in three runs.
Logan Rodriguez pitched four strong innings to pick up his second win on the year, surrendering two runs and striking out three.
Donnie Mitchell pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
