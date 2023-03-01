AMHERST — Malone Minor Hockey’s Adirondack 46ers 12U Girls team won the New York State Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament Championship in Amherst, this past weekend.
The team is composed of eighteen, 11 and 12-year-old girls from around the North Country including towns of Malone, Akwesasne, Massena, Chazy, Plattsburgh, Peru, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Norfolk.
The team went a perfect 5 wins and 0 losses on the weekend winning against teams from Rochester (3-2), Clifton Park (5-2), Utica (4-0), Massena (3-0) and beating Amherst in the Championship game by a score of 3-0.
The following is the roster for the Adirondack 46ers’s 12U Girls Championship team:
F- Ivy Niles (‘10)
F- Kori Hammock (‘11)
F- Ruby Moore (‘11)
F- Kendsley Richards (‘11)
F- Kamry Thompson (‘10)
F- Calysta Cree (‘10)
F- Eleanna Fullum (‘10)
F- Ava Brand (‘11)
F- Alexa Day (‘11)
F- Chloe Campbell (‘11)
D- Kendra Levitt (‘10)
D- Korie Herne (‘11)
D- Rowan Ryan (‘10)
D- Maggy Jones (‘11)
D- Claire Shoen (‘11)
D- Kayla Harvey (‘11)
G- Reaghan Marlow (‘10)
G- Brynn Babbie (‘12)
