PLATTSBURGH — In the first game of the Little League Championship, #1 Adam’s Glass came away with a 12-2 win over #2 Pepsi, Wednesday.
Winning pitcher Tripp Hicks fanned nine batters across five innings, and rapped two singles and a walk while at the plate.
Jack Demers recorded three singles while Zeke McLennan smacked a triple and three RBIs in the win. Aiden Howell notched two singles, while Lincoln Perkins and Logan Reynolds rapped one each.
Howell and Demers tallied three runs each, while Perkins recorded two. Hicks, Reynolds, Ivan Roy and Evan Babbie each recorded one run.
For Pepsi, Alex Rascoe led the offense with two singles in his two at-bats. Cooper Holland and Ryan Brown both added another hit, while Jake Supernault and Brown ran in the team’s two runs.
