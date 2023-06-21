PLATTSBURGH — Adams Glass had a combined no-hitter with Jack Demers and Simon Turner keeping the True Value bats cold.
The Northern Frontier division teams faced off with Adams Glass defeating Poirier True Value, 10-1
It was a pitching showcase by Demers who struck out 10 of the 11 batters he faced. Turner came in relief and saw the defense work making excellent plays to keep True Value off the board.
Demers wasn’t just a force on the mound, but he helped his own cause at the plate. He had four hits: two singles, a double and triple on the day.
Kilyer Hicks drew a walk while also hitting a single and double.
Evan Bruyere had a multi-hit game with a double and single to his name.
Poirier True Value saw Colby Lafountain start the game on the mound before giving up to Easton Siskavich pitched in relief with Brady MacNerland closing out the game.
Adams Glass improves to 8-4 on the season, while Poirier falls to 1-11.
NuWay 11
McSweeney’s 1
PLATTSBURGH — If you reached base for NuWay, the likelihood of you scoring was high, Monday.
NuWay would pull away from McSweeny’s, 11-1.
NuWay’s Derrick Gommel led the way, going perfect at the plate with two hits and a walk. He had the lone extra base hit in the game with a double.
Matt Owen also had a multi-hit game, along with having two RBI’s and scoring twice.
It was the same for teammate Jacoby Waldron, who had two hits and one RBI.
NuWay’s Matt Whitbeck stole the show on the mound, pitching four strong innings giving up only four hits. He also struck out 10 batters that he faced.
Whitbeck also helped his own cause, drawing three walks and scoring twice.
McSweeney’s Eian Brennan was the only batter Whitbeck had trouble with. Brennan went 2-2 with a RBI.
