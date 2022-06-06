A compilation of recent local little league baseball results is listed below.
MAY 31
ADAMS GLASS 14
MICHIGANS PLUS 2
Tripp Hicks powered Adams Glass to a decisive win over Michigans Plus, getting the win on the mound and chipping in on offense.
Hicks threw eight strikeouts and registered one double, one single and one run in the 14-2 win.
The rest of the Adams Glass bats were going as well, with Jack Demers going 4-4 and Ivan Roy and Nicholas Beauharnois both going 3-3 in the batter’s box, among other strong performances.
Zachary Moore and Evan Guynup each recorded a run for Michigans Plus in the loss, with Guynup chipping in a double.
Adams Glass 14, Michigans Plus 2
WP-Tripp Hicks
LP-Zachary Moore
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell one triple, one walk and two runs; Jack Demers 4-4, two singles, one double and one run; Tripp Hicks, one double, one single and one run; Zeke McLennan, one triple, one double and two runs; Evan Babbie, one walk and one run; Ivan Roy 3-3, two singles, one triple and three runs; Evan Bruyere, one single and two runs; Nicholas Beauharnois 3-3, two singles, one double and two runs.
Michigan’s Plus- Zachary Moore, one walk and one run; Evan Guynup, one double and one run.
JUNE 2
CITY POLICE 21
NUWAY 20
Both teams’ had offense on the mind as City Police edged out NuWay in a high scoring affair.
Rowan Rabideau pitched his first league win and hit two singles while teammate Cooper Isaak hit two singles of his own.
Dom Labombard hit two singles and two doubles and Beckett Isaak and Joe Lomanto recorded three singles apiece for City Police in the win.
Matt Owen led NuWay in the loss with one single, two double and one triple, while Tyler Sand tallie one single and one double.
City Police 21, NuWay Carwash 20
WP- Rowen Rabideau.
LP- Matt Whitbeck.
City Police- Dom Labombard, two singles, two doubles; Beckett Isaak, three singles; Joe Lomanto, three singles; Rowan Rabideau, two singles; Cooper Isaak, two singles.
NuWay- Matt Owen, one single, two doubles, one triple; Matt Whitbeck one single. Tyler Sand, one single, one double. Jacoby Waldron, one double.
JUNE 3
CITY POLICE 10
MICHIGANS PLUS 5
Easton O’Connell threw five strikeouts for City Police in its win over Michigans Plus.
Cooper Isaak hit three singles, Jake Maggy recorded two and Joe Lomanto hit one to power the City Police offense.
Xander Yu and Evan Guynup combined for 13 strikeouts on the mound for Michigans Plus in the loss.
Guynup also chipped in two singles on offense, with Keegan Theriault and Corey Paul Johnson hitting two apiece as well.
City Police 10, Michigans Plus 5
WP- Easton O’Connell. 5Ks
LP- Xander Yu. 6Ks
Evan Guynup 7Ks
City Police- Cooper Isaak, three singles, Jake Maggy two singles, Joe Lomanto, one single.
Michigans Plus- Evan Guynup, two singles; Keegan Theriault, two singles; Corey Paul Johnson, two singles; Jayden Boudrieu, one single.
POIRIER TRUE VALUE 6
ADAMS GLASS 5
Owen Russell hit the walk-off single that gave Poirier True Value the game against Adams Glass.
Russell went 3-4 in his at-bats while Cobe LaFountain pitched the win and registered two singles and a run for True Value.
Aiden Howell, Jack Demers, Zeke McLennan, Evan Babbie and Logan Reynolds all tallied one run each in the loss while Demers also added a single.
Poirier True Value 6, Adams Glass 5
WP- Cobe Lafountain
LP- Aiden Howell
Poirier True Value- Cobe Lafountain 2-3, two singles and one run; Owen Russell 3-4, walk-off single; Jake Poirier, one single and one run; Ian Hemingway, one triple; Landon Lashway, one single and one run; Phoenix Kelley, one double and one run; Brady MacNerland, one run.
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell, one run; Jack Demers, one single and one run; Zeke McLennan, one run; Evan Babbie, one run; Logan Reynolds, one run.
JUNE 4
ADAMS GLASS 9
MCSWEENEY’S 1
Tripp Hicks played a decisive role for Adams Glass, throwing 11 strikeouts in the 9-1 win over McSweeney’s.
On offense, he went 3-4 at bat, registering three singles and two runs. Jack Demers also had a strong night in the win, going 2-2 in the batter’s box and tallying one triple, one single and three runs.
Wyatt Barton and Sully Devine both went 2-3 in at-bats for McSweeneys in the loss.
Adams Glass 9, McSweeney’s 1
WP- Tripp Hicks (11K)
LP- Wyatt Barton
Adams Glass- Aiden Howell, one triple and one run; Jack Demers 2-2, one triple, one single and three runs; Tripp Hicks 3-4, three singles and two runs; Zeke McLennan, one single and one run; Evan Babbie, one double; Ivan Roy, one triple and one run; Logan Reynolds, one single and one run.
McSweeney’s- Blake Lautenschuetz, one single; Wyatt Barton 2-3, one triple and one single; Sully Devine 2-3, two singles; Elliot Peryer, one run.
