PLATTSBURGH — Adam’s Glass, behind the standout pitching of Tripp Hicks, blanked Pepsi to claim the Little League Championship, 10-0, Monday.
Hicks went the distance, tossing five innings while allowing just one hit, three walks and fanning eight batters.
On offense, Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double, single and one run scored. Ivan Roy and Zeke McLennan both whacked a triple and a double each. Curtis Podolak secured a double as well as scoring a run.
Jack Demers went 2-for-2 at-bat with two singles, while Aiden Howell went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk, scoring twice. Logan Reynolds worked a walk and eventually punched in a run as well.
For Pepsi, Nico Custode led off the game with an infield hit, but it would prove to be their only hit of the game.
