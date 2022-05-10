PERU — Late last month, in a game at Saranac Lake, Peru’s Ryan Maggy threw a fastball with two strikes and two outs against the Red Storm’s Cedar Rivers.
Rivers smacked the ball to the Nighthawks’ Wyatt Premore, who recorded the out and secured the perfect game on the mound for Maggy on April 25.
“My heart was beating a little faster than normal then,” Maggy said. “That was the only part of the game where it sunk in that I had the perfect game.”
MAKING HISTORY
With the 13-0 shut out of Saranac Lake, Maggy scribbled his name in the Peru Central School history books, becoming the first to throw a perfect game while repping the Nighthawks.
“It’s what I go out there to do,” he said. “There’s nothing I’d rather do than just be out there playing baseball with them. It’s just a great feeling.”
Maggy said he’s proud to play and represent Peru and that it was a great feeling to be the first. During the game, he struck out 13 on 75 pitches.
“He was executing his pitches really well,” coach Brian Marino said. “He kept their hitters off balance and we made plays behind him.”
Maggy said that there was no switch up in the game plan during the game once he realized he was on track to a perfect game.
“If I’m doing something right, I’m trying my best to keep doing the same thing over and over again,” Maggy said. “I’d go in and sit in the same spot on the bench and I’d put my gear on in the same order.
“If it’s working, it’s working and I’m going to keep doing it until it doesn’t.”
ALL TOGETHER
Marino said Maggy was having a good day all-around, on the bump and at-bat, with four hits, including two doubles and four RBIs.
“He came up with some good hits, but he doesn’t get four RBIs if the guys in front of him aren’t getting on base,” Marino said.
With only one ball that made it out of the infield, a flyball that was caught, the team’s defense was key in the accomplishment, Maggy and Marino both said.
“The team was probably the biggest part,” Maggy said. “Every ball that was put into play, a play was made. It wasn’t bobbled, nothing was botched. It was all made perfectly, that’s why it’s a perfect game.”
The Nighthawks’ defense had zero errors in the field, allowing them to back the superb pitching of Maggy, and they were just as excited as he was after the game.
“The team was pumped,” Maggy said.
“I think it’s a great personal accomplishment, but from a coaching perspective, I’m really proud of how the team played. He’s not able to do that if they don’t do their jobs,” Marino said.
A no-error, perfect game is rare, especially in high school baseball, so Marino was just as proud of the team for their performance along with Maggy’s.
Landen Duprey added two doubles in the win with Zach O’Connell securing two hits, including a triple.
“No pitcher is able to achieve something like this without the play of his teammates behind him and at the plate,” Marino said. “I’m proud of Ryan for going out and working hard but I’m just as proud for the entire team. They played together, they played well.”
