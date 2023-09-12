PLATTSBURGH — A Red Storm was on the field and electricity was in the air — quite literally— on Friday in Plattsburgh.
A first-quarter weather delay caused by lightning in the distance nearly put a damper on a Week 1 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football clash between Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh.
But once the threat of lightning went away, the teams got back to business, and the Red Storm took home a 28-12 road win over the Hornets.
Markus Navarra led the way with three touchdown catches, and Evan Willett accounted for a rushing score in addition to his three passing hookups with Navarra to pace Saranac Lake.
Braedan Calkins rushed in a touchdown, and Dominic DeAngelo put up six points with a late scoring catch to power Plattsburgh.
“The kind of team we have right now — win, lose, or draw — they are showing up on Monday hungry and ready to go,” Red Storm coach Eric Bennett said. “It’s a testament to the preparation their coaches have put them through. We are really focused on being a very disciplined organization this year. I couldn’t be happier for our kids. Obviously, momentum is big in Week 1, and we want to maintain that.”
The weather delay did not seem to affect Saranac Lake. The Red Storm emerged from the pause late in the first quarter and quickly put points on the board.
Navarra made a highlight-reel catch for a 58-yard score to give Saranac Lake the lead with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter.
“The ball seemed a little underthrown,” Navarra said as he described the play. “The ball was coming to (Landon Ladue) and (Max Filosca) who were double-teaming me. I just wanted to deny them the ball. I hit the ball down, and it bounced off one of their shoulders. I saw it pop up, and it went right into my hands. There was nobody in front of me, and I had a clear path to the end zone.”
Navarra’s second touchdown did not have as clear a path as he caught a short pass from Willet and carried multiple defenders with him on his way to the end zone for a 10-yard score 4:35 before halftime.
The Hornets cut into their halftime deficit when Calkins’ goal-line plunge put Plattsburgh on the board nearly 4 minutes into the second half.
Willett responded with a 19-yard scamper to the end zone on Saranac Lake’s ensuing drive
before the Red Storm put up six more points on their next drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Willett to Navarra to put the game out of reach.
“We just have to keep pushing and be the best we can be,” Navarra said. “Our blocks have been strong, and the line has been pushing. We have to keep our energy at the start through the finish. This is a team that’s willing to work hard, and that’s going to be our identity.”
Plattsburgh quarterback Danny Hartmann finished with 12 completions for 157 yards and connected with DeAngelo on the final play of regulation for a 35-yard score.
DeAngelo led the Hornets with three catches for 74 yards, and Ladue added 65 yards on three receptions. Skyler Walker notched a team-leading 33 rushing yards.
Willett (92) and Navarra (74) paced the ground game for Saranac Lake, as the Red Storm piled up 227 yards as a team.
In Week 2 of the CVAC schedule, the Hornets travel to play Peru on Friday, and Saranac Lake hosts Saranac on Saturday.
“We know Saranac has a very talented team,” Bennett said. “There are a lot of returners they have, and we know it’s going to be a battle. It’s not hard to get up for a game like the one we have coming up this week. We have to prepare and be ready for the challenge.”
Saranac Lake 28, Plattsburgh 12
SL 7 7 7 7 — 28
PHS 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
SL- Navarra 58 pass from Willett (Navarra kick), 2:09.
Second Quarter
SL- Navarra 10 pass from Willett (Navarra kick), 4:35.
Third Quarter
PHS- Calkins 1 run (pass fails), 8:05.
SL- Willett 19 run (Navarra kick), 5:43.
Fourth Quarter
SL- Navarra 15 pass from Willett (Navarra kick), 11:54.
PHS- DeAngelo 35 pass from Hartmann (no attempt), 0:00.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SL- Willett 11-92, TD; Navarra 5-74; Daunais-Martelle 6-34; Goetz 4-23; Coventry 1-6; Sloan 1-2; Moffatt 4-(-2); Thomsen 1-(-2). Totals: 33-227, TD.
PHS- Walker 8-33; Hummell 2-14; DeAngelo 3-11; Ladue 1-5; Calkins 4-5, TD; Hartmann 2-(-7). Totals: 20-61, TD.
Passing
SL- Willett 6-9-0-99, 3TD.
PHS- Hartmann 12-20-1-157, TD.
Receiving
SL- Navarra 4-79, 3TD; Coventry 1-10; Nicholas 1-10.
PHS- DeAngelo 3-74, TD; Ladue 3-65; Brooks 2-10; Filosca 3-10; Calkins 1(-2)
Interceptions
SL- Coventry.
