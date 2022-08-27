PERU — For the last 25 years, the Town of Peru’s Youth Commission has grown exponentially in its impact, with the quarter century seeing its programs transition from smaller operations that played at school facilities to the robust programs that play at the sprawling complex that it knows today.
And through it all, John Flynn helped shepherd the commission forward in the position of Youth Director.
THE START
When the opportunity came for Flynn — the father of three then-young daughters — to take the director position, it felt like a continuation of family tradition, while also creating chances for his and the town’s kids to get involved with sports.
“My family has been involved with sports forever. My grandfather started Plattsburgh Little League a long, long time ago; my dad coached, I’ve coached, so sports was always in my blood,” Flynn said. “If it wasn’t about the kids, I wouldn’t have taken the job. Kids need as much activities as they can get, and I’m proud to have helped provide that.”
When he started on the job in May 1997, all programs were put on at Peru Central School’s fields.
It was a couple years into the job when Flynn and then-Peru Town Supervisor Ken Jahn started their vision for Lapham Mills, the athletic complex that the programs utilize today.
“It’s the best kept secret north of Glens Falls really,” Flynn said. “It was a wooded area, and we got a grant and started putting in some fields.”
And in time, the area became the large facility that now includes four baseball/softball multi-use fields and eight soccer fields.
“He was tirelessly working on those fields,” former Youth Commission Chairperson Greg Mills said. “I was on the board for over 10 years, and Lapham Mills’ fields, he turned those fields into what they are today.”
PUT THE KIDS FIRST
The commission offers youth programs for several age ranges for baseball and softball in the summer and soccer in the fall, as well as other children’s activities in the summer.
Flynn has seen the numbers of those programs grow greatly over the years, being involved in everything from prepping the fields each season, to helping run the team drafts to overseeing just about every aspect of the recreational leagues.
And you would be hard-pressed to find someone who didn’t have one important thing in common to say about John: he put the kids first.
Whether that be in his more obvious way of working tirelessly on the fields, or the more administrative side of navigating personalities among parents and volunteer coaches, and working with local governments and referees.
“Sometimes parents may not have necessarily agreed with it, but he always tried to make sure that the best interests of all the kids were thought of,” Jen Madore, another youth commission chairperson who worked with Flynn, said. “In his position, you’re dealing with different municipalities, you’re dealing with umpires, you’re dealing with the county, you’re dealing with parents.”
Mills echoed Madore’s sentiments, also recalling instances when he thought that there was no way games wouldn’t get canceled in years with some big spring downpours.
“There should have been no way they would be ready for games, yet he’d be out there pumping water off the fields, raking them into game condition,” Mills said. “Anybody else could have just washed their hands of it and said we’ll just cancel the games, but John didn’t want to cancel games, he wanted to play.”
Michael Madore, Jen’s husband who coached soccer and softball for many years in the Peru programs as their daughter played and helped Flynn with field maintenance from time to time, regularly saw and appreciated his efforts, as well.
“It was nice to see that there was someone willing to spend the time and do whatever was needed,” Michael Madore said. “He was always there on draft nights for all of the teams, he was always present.”
MAKING RELATIONSHIPS
On top of the successes of building up Lapham Mills and the increasing the size of the town’s programs, Flynn said he also felt lucky to get to build many relationships and help area youth grow up over the years.
In particular, he mentioned the commission’s practice of hiring teenagers 14 years and older to help as part-time rec assistants to help run the summer programs as a rewarding experience.
“For many of them, it’s like their first job interview,” Flynn said. “I’m really proud of the fact that sometimes they’ll come back and say, ‘Hey thanks for doing that for me, because it helped me get through this interview down the line.’”
And he’s seen many families grow up in front of him, reminiscing on one family that has had four different brothers work on field maintenance over the course of the last 10 years.
“I’ve had dads in the program that coach and then end up being grandfathers, and the kids they were coaching end up coaches,” Flynn said.
MOVING ON
Someone will have to fill John’s roll, but it will take quite the person to fulfill that need.
“I think we should name field one (at Lapham Mills) ‘Flynn Field,’ that’s just my opinion,” Mills said of Flynn’s impact on the program.
Flynn himself had some very simple advice for anyone who might step into his shoes.
“Make sure it’s all about the kids and only about the kids,” Flynn said. “The kids are our future, and we gotta protect them, teach them a bit, and give them plenty of stuff to do.”
Flynn mentioned Cortland Forrence, Tina Covey and Roger Bonner as three Town Board members in particular who greatly helped him in his earlier days as director, but added that everybody involved in all the different areas of the youth commission have contributed to his time with the commission to make it as successful as it was.
“Thanks to everybody who has been a part of it. Whether you were a coach, a parent, a volunteer or a player, we have the best youth programs in the tri-county area,” Flynn said. “I just want to thank everybody for all their help, because there’s no way I could have done it myself.”
Email Ben Watson
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.