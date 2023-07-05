Au Sable Forks — The 61st Annual Au Sable Forks Fast-Pitch softball tournament gets underway at the Billy Mitchell Memorial Field Friday night, July 7th, with the Annual Hall of Fame induction.
Ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. followed by the first game of the tournament featuring Team 518 from Amsterdam, N.Y. vs. a local entry of Northline Utilities/ B.A. Straight Reality.
The tournament play will feature some of the best Fast-Pitch players in the world competing in the eight team round robin format with two games scheduled Friday evening.
Games are scheduled for all day Saturday and concluding with the championship game scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday
Tournament Director Adam Coolidge said “ We have worked very hard over the last year in putting this 61st tournament together There are some quality teams participating and some amazing pitchers that are sure to delight the crowds”.
The eight team entries include: The Crossroad Bucks from Croghan, N.Y., The Brewers from Au Sable Forks, The Quebec Juniors from St. Leonard D’Aston, QC, Canada, RM Krutz from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Team 518 from Amsterdam, N.Y., The Axemen from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, Northline Utilities / B. A. Straight Reality from Jay, N.Y.,Team Quebec from Donnacona, QC, Canada.
Team 518 is last year’s runner-up with Team Quebec winning the 60th iteration of the tournament.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Class was recently announced.
Tournament spokesperson Randy Douglas said, “We are extremely proud of this year's selections as they all are well deserving. The inductees this year include past tournament workers, sponsors and exceptional players from the Ausable Forks League or Tournament.
“They were nominated by someone and then voted on by the Hall of Committee now in its second year of existence”.
This year’s inductees include: Orville “Snooky” Brown, Denis Frid Goneau, Dennis Williams, Billy Hackett, Lawrence “ Waxy“ Gordon, Jack McCabe, Mike Nugent, Lester Fessette, Paul Savage Sr. and Ray Hurley.
Douglas said “Last year’s Hall of fame ceremonies were such a big hit with many families and friends of the inductees sharing fond memories.”
Douglas said anyone wishing to nominate a candidate for future years consideration can do so by filling out a form on the Ausable Forks
Fast-Pitch facebook page or this year there will be a nomination box available by the concession stand during the tournament.
Both Douglas and Coolidge said the economic impact to the North Country is realized from Plattsburgh to Lake Placid as many fans, players, umpires and past residents return every year for the exciting weekend.
Many families plan their reunions in conjunction with the tournament dates.
Many local businesses prepare weeks in advance for one of their busiest weekends of the year.
The Dick Crahan Memorial concession stand and the Dave Connell Memorial beer stand will be open all weekend.
Tournament games will begin on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.
Also on Saturday morning High Peaks Brew will be available with the sale of their specialty coffee and delicious homemade baked goods.
