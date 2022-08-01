PLATTSBURGH — Two Monday games determined the final matchup for the upcoming Friday night North Country Soccer League championship, with the 4th Ward and Chazy Orchards squads making the cut.
4TH WARD 2
NUTS 1 (PS)
4th Ward took a 1-0 lead early into the first half when Alex Price banged in a rebound from close range, and the game stayed that way into the second half until Nuts scored late to tie the game 1-1.
The game stayed 1-1 through both overtimes as Mrak and Pellerin stood tall in net for their respective teams.
The 4th Ward contingent ended up winning the game in dramatic fashion with the penalty shootout to secure their place in the final this Friday.
ORCHARDS 5
KAVANAUGH 0
The Orchards rolled to a solid 5-0 victory to secure their place in the finals for the third year in a row.
Tristan Laundree scored twice, while Sabour Tidjani, Justin Kellet and Simon Falk all added one for Orchards.
The final is set for this Friday between the two old time rivals, the Chazy Orchards and 4th Ward F.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.