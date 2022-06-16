PLATTSBURGH — What started as a close contest opened up in the second half, with 4th Ward routing Lake Placid, 5-0.
The 4th Ward squad went into halftime holding onto a 1-0 lead off of an Adam Goldfarb goal, but the team found its scoring in the second half, getting goals from Alex Price, Ian Spear, Austin Tetreault and Caleb Hamilton.
Hamilton also chipped in two assists.
4th Ward improves their record to 3-0, sitting first place in the league, while Lake Placid falls to 1-1.
ORCHARDS 1
NUTS 0
CHAZY — The Orchards and Nuts had another hard fought game, meeting in a rematch of last year’s championship tilt.
The game stayed 0-0 until late due to some great saves from Nuts goalkeeper Dawson Pellerin.
With about five minutes remaining, Simon Falck scored to seal the game, 1-0.
Keegan Briggs picked up the shutout in goal for the Orchards.
The Orchards picked up their second win, moving to 2-0, while the Nuts fell to 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.