PLATTSBURGH — The YoungGunz took an early lead when Kolby Hemingway scored the organization’s first ever goal, however 4th Ward FC would quickly comeback to tie it in North Country Soccer League action, Wednesday.
Kyle Erickson got the 4th Ward squad’s opening goal and Caleb Hamilton would end up with a hat trick as they cruised to a 8-2 victory over the YoungGunz.
Josh Barriere, Brady Channel and Austin Tetreault also scored for the Ward, with Tetreault also chipping in 3 assists.
KAVANAUGH REALTY 4
GIROUX’S 2
CHAZY — Mitch Bordeau netted a hat trick to lead Kavanaugh Realty over Giroux’s, Wednesday.
Matt Brandes also chipped in a beautiful goal to cap it off for Kavanaugh.
Nolan Ryan and Delano Edwards each scored a goal for Giroux’s.
