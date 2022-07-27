Things were not looking good for 4th Ward F.C with about 15 minutes left to go in the its playoff North Country Soccer League matchup with Giroux’s.
Down by a score of 2-1, 4th Ward’s heroics were provided when Josh Barriere notched a game tying goal to send the game to overtime.
The teams then played through two scoreless sudden death overtime sessions before going to penalty kicks.
In the penalty shootout Zack Towle, Alex Price, Caleb Hamilton, Josh Barriere and Zack Christopherson all scored for the Ward, while goalkeeper Colden Mrak came up with three huge saves to secure the win for 4th Ward.
KAVANAUGH REALTY 2
NUTS 1
Kavanaugh Realty and the Nuts were deadlocked at 1-1 late in their game when Ethan Liebehck scored to secure the win for Kavanaugh’s.
Brian Bahalch also scored for Kavanaugh while Gabe Huchro had a huge game in net to pick up the win.
PLAYOFFS
With these scores, the semifinals are set for Aug. 1.
The first-seed Orchards will take on Kavanaugh Realty while the second-seed Nuts will take on 4th Ward F.C for the second time within a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.