PLATTSBURGH — In what was a thrilling, nail-biter of a game at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse soccer field, Brady Channels’ goal twenty minutes into the first half proved to be the winner.
Channel opened the scoring for 4th Ward on a pass from Austin Tetreault, hitting a 20-yarder past Briggs into the Orchards net.
The Orchards would push back in the second half, despite being down to 10 men after an red card, with Sabour Tidjani and Jack Ferris just missing some chances.
Kyle Erickson was huge in goal for the Ward, filling in for their injured keeper the captain really took the game into his own hands and stood tall as he made many huge stops in the last 10 minutes.
The NCSL had an attendance of close to 200 at the game, and the league is thrilled to have treated so many people to such a great game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.