The 4th Ward Cardinals came out of the weekend with their fifth straight Champlain Valley Baseball League championship, beating the Lyon Mountain Miners twice to secure the title.
“It’s absolutely fantastic to win this chip again, five years in a row is awesome,” 4th Ward team manager Joe Tolosky said. “Five years in a row against the Miners is even sweeter.”
GAME 1
The Cards responded to a three-run first inning from the Miners with four runs of their own in the second inning and didn’t look back, taking game one, 8-5.
Jack Tolosky, Ian McCasland and Jared Duquette each had two hits in the win, with Duquette also pitching the win for 4th Ward.
“Jarrod Duquette has been our stud all year and battled today,” Joe Tolosky said.
DJ Barber and Kaden Kowalowski each had a pair of hits for Lyon Mountain in the loss.
—
4th Ward 8, Lyon Mountain 5
4WD 041 200 1 — 8 9 3
LMM 301 010 0 — 5 4 2
J. Duquette and Rainville. Cross, Guerin (6) and Ka. Kowalowski.
GAME 2
The Cardinals again got their scoring done early in Game 2, netting all four of their runs in the first two innings.
CJ Worley and Ethan Garrand led the way in the offensive department, each tallying two hits, including a double apiece, with Worley later securing playoff MVP honors.
“Worley was great at the plate today and deservedly got playoff MVP for the fifth time, which is amazing,” Joe Tolosky said.
Fifty-four year-old Tom Neale pitched the first five innings of the game to get credited with the win on the mound.
Keller Kowalowski tallied two hits, including one home run, while Kieran Gibson pitched in the loss for the Miners.
—
4th Ward 4, Lyon Mountain 3
LMM 200 010 0 — 3 5 1
4WD 310 000 0 — 4 10 2
Gibson and Welch. Neale, Rainville (5) and Rainville, Burns (5). 2B- Worley (4WD), Garrand (4WD). HR- Ke. Kowalowski (LMM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.