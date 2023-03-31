IRVINE, Calif. — The Adirondack 46ers 14U Girls hockey team won their opening game of the 2023 Chipotle-USE Hockey Girls Tier II 14U 1A National Championship Tournament Thursday night, beating the Danbury Hat Tricks (Ct.), 4-3.
The 46ers got off to a hot start in the contest as they were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the second period. Ava Boyea would net the opening goal of the contest in the first period, off an assist from Anna Rossner, and Katelyn McCormick would add another score in the second, off an assist from Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez.
However, the Hat Tricks weren’t ready to go away just yet, as Francesca Brucato would score early in the third period to cut their deficit in half. Still leading 2-1, the 46ers would try to add some insurance in the with another Anna Rossner goal, to extend their lead to 3-1, yet the Hat Tricks would again have an answer.
Trailing 3-1, the Hat Tricks would score a shorthanded goal with three-minutes to go, off the stick of Kayla Bashawaty, to go back down by one. With just two seconds remaining in the contest, the Hat Tricks fired one last hail mary attempt off the stick of Jaimie Candullo that would find the back of the net, tying the game.
Neither team would break in overtime sending the game to a shootout in which the 46ers would prevail to win the contest, 4-3.
The 46ers next took on the Anaheim Lady Ducks on Friday, at 2:50 p.m. For scores, results and to watch the tournament, visit nationals.usahockey.com/2023girlstierii14u1a
—
Malone 4, Danbury 3 (SO)
MLN 1 1 1 0 1 — 4
DNB 0 0 3 0 0 — 3
First period- 1, MLN, Boyea (Rossner), 14:36.
Second period- 2, MLN, McCormick (Amaya-Gutierrez), 5:12.
Third period- 3, DNB, Brucato (Cilia), 7:03. 4, MLN, Rossner (Norman), 4:49, PP. 5, DNB, Bashawaty (Candullo, Kim), 3:10, SH. 6, DNB, Candullo (Atkins, Dicintio), :02.
Shots- Danbury, 22-10.
Saves- Marcil, MLN, 19. Kesick, DNB, 7.
