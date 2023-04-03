IRVINE, Calif. — The Adirondack 46ers 14U girls team’s California trip finally came to a close over the weekend, as after going 2-2 overall in the tournament, including a playoff loss Sunday, they fell short of a shot at the Championship game in the USA Hockey 14U Girls Tier II National Tournament.
After winning their opening game on Thursday versus Danbury, CT. Hat Tricks, they would win again on Friday versus the Anaheim, Calif. Lady Ducks, 3-2.
In their final game of round-robin play on Saturday, the 46ers would be blanked by the SnoKing JR., WA. Thunderbirds, 3-0. Winning two of three in round-robin play would be enough to advance them to the playoff round on Sunday, however, would again come up short offensively, losing to Hockey Club Fairbanks, AK., 2-0.
Even though the group fell shy of the championship game, they still saw some stellar performances throughout the tournament. Anna Rossner led the team in goals and points, as she netted two in the tournament to go with two assists, tallying four points. Sophia Amaya-Gutierrez notched a pair of assists as well, while Adleigh Norman and Keegan Roberts each had a goal and an assist. Ava Boyea and Katelyn Mccormick would also each add goals, both of which coming in Thursday’s win.
In goal, Avery Marcil went 2-2, starting all four games. Marcil saved 88 of 98 shots she faced, going for a .898 save-percentage.
In Monday morning’s championship game, The Adirondack Northstars would claim the title, beating Team Colorado 2-1.
—
FRIDAY
Adirondack 46ers 3, Anaheim Lady Ducks 2
ADK 1 2 0 — 3
ANA 0 0 2 — 2
First Period- 1, ADK, Rossner (Amaya-Gutierrez, Roberts), 9:52, PP.
Second Period- 2, ADK, Norman, 14:34, PP. 3, ADK, Roberts (Jackson, Rossner), 12:18.
Third Period- 4, ANA, Mata (Kuo), 11:22. 5, ANA, Singleton (Delaney, Parks), :36.
Shots- ADK, 29-19.
Saves- Marcil, ADK, 17. Homiston/Landsverk, ANA, 26.
—
SATURDAY
Sno-King JR. Thunderbirds 3, Adirondack 46ers 0
SKJ 1 2 0 — 3
ADK 0 0 0 — 0
First Period- 1, SKJ, Glanzer, 11:17.
Second Period- 2, SKJ, Lichong (Rogers), 8:02, PP. 3, SKJ, Lichong (Glanzer), 5:01, SH.
Shots- SKJ, 24-16.
Saves- Loh, SKJ, 16. Marcil, ADK, 21.
—
SUNDAY
Hockey Club Fairbanks 2, Adirondack 46ers 0
HCF 2 0 0 — 2
ADK 0 0 0 — 0
First Period- 1, HCF, Sikorski (Stamps), 13:35. 2, HCF, Murray (Eddington, Austin), 13:14.
Shots- HCF, 33-15.
Saves- Linton, HCF, 15. Marcil, ADK, 31.
