KEENE VALLEY — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the Doc Lopez Annual Run for Health hit the road once again with 30 runners completing the half-marathon, and 62 finishers in the 5K.
Unlike previous races, which were in March and sometimes featured wind chills approaching single digits coupled with snow, the 42nd was under ideal conditions.
The half marathon is one of the more strenuous races of its length as after a few miles through scenic Keene Valley it requires a steady two mile climb to the top of Spruce Hill where the runners are greeted with a sign which states, “I just conquered Spruce Hill.” Or as the race’s website indicates: The Doc Lopez Run for Health is, “a race for the hardy.”
The proceeds from the race, which is sponsored through the auspices of the University of Vermont Health Network at Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary, will be donated to the Elizabethtown Food Shelf.
RACE HISTORY
According to the race’s website: Dr. Robert “Doc” Lopez, a veterinarian and accomplished runner, started a special tradition when he carried the torch for the 1980 Winter Olympics through Westport and Elizabethtown,. Running up and over Adirondack “hills” became the foundation for a beloved, local Adirondack running event, the Doc Lopez Run for Health. The race has been held for more than 40 years in Elizabethtown, New York.
Doc was an avid runner and completed the Boston and New York City marathons among others as he achieved 60 marathons by age 60. He loved the outdoors and encouraged others to get moving outside through the many races he organized, including the Westport 24-Hour Marathon, Whiteface Mountain Uphill Race, Frostbite Run five-miler around Mirror Lake, and the Sara-Placid Marathon from Paul Smith’s College to Lake Placid.
His love of running was passed on to his 14 children and, today, his daughter, Sue, carries on the Run for Health tradition as race director. Though the race route and charity have changed since it was first held in 1980, the event has always been about inspiring people to get outdoors and run for a good cause.
To see the full race results go to: www.adirondackcoastevents.com
