TODAY
9-11 a.m. — Cross Country Skiing: W/M (F): Mt. Van Hoevenberg
9-11:15 a.m. — Curling: W8: Saranac Lake Civic Center
9:30-11:45 a.m. — Ice Hockey (M): United States v. Kazakhstan: Cheel Arena
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom M: Whiteface Mountain
10-11:05 a.m. — Speed Skating: Team Pursuit W/M: Olympic Center: Speed Skating Oval
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Freestyle & Freeski/Snowboard: Slopestyle W/M Finals: Gore Mountain
1-3:15 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Slovakia v. Korea: Cheel Arena
1-4:35 p.m. — Biathlon: Sprint M/W: Mt. Van Hoevenberg
2-4:15 p.m. — Curling: M8: Saranac Lake Civic Center
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Ice Hockey (W): Japan v. Great Britain: Maxcy Hall
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Canada v. Czech Republic: Roos House
4:45-7:50 p.m. — Ski Jumping: Mixed Team NH: Olympic Jumping Complex
7-9:15 p.m. — Curling: W9: Saranac Lake Civic Center
8-10:15 p.m. — Ice Hockey (M): Japan v. Ukraine: Roose House
8-10:15 p.m. — Ice Hockey (W): Canada v. United States: Maxcy Hall
