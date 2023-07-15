2023 CVAC Outdoor Track and Field All-Stars

PLATTSBURGH — The CVAC Outdoor Track and Field season was action packed all year.
With hot and cold, rain filled and perfect weather days, the student athletes dealt with a lot of adversity and came through out on top.
In one of the last acts as the Chiefs, 20 students from Saranac made the team.
Peru was next up with six Nighthawks named.
Beekmantown and Seton Catholic both had four students earning the all-star nod.
Lake Placid, Plattsburgh and Saranac Lake each had two all-stars.
AuSable Valley, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Northeastern Clinton and Ticonderoga each had one student receive the honor.
Patriot Emma Pelkey and Eagle Ethan Owen were named to the team for the Pentahlon.
In the Steeplechase, Saranac’s Andrew Denial and Kai McKinnon of Lake Placid.
Fellow Blue Bomber, Andrew Scanio earned the honor for the 3200.
In the Shot Put, the award went to Jesse Giddings in Beekmantown and Desiree Jean-Pierre of Saranac.
Chief Nate Webber was the lone award winner in the discus.
Saranac Lake’s Liam Nobles would earn the honor in the Long Jump and Triple Jump.
Saranac’s Maddy Wynnik was the receipent in the Long Jump.
She also was a part of the 4x100 relay team.
Beekmantown’s Reilly Quinn was named to the squad in the High Jump and Triple Jump.
Saranac’s Grace Damiani joined Quinn in the High Jump.
On the boy’s side, Jackson Hooper of Moriah/Boquet Valley and Peru’s Oliver Lancto earned High Jump honors.
In the 110-meter hurdles it Beekmantown’s Alex Jock, while Ticonderoga’s Isabelle Burroughs earned it for the 100-meter hurdles.
In the 100-meter dash, Plattsburgh’s Winisha Michael-Steele earned the honor with Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne named as well.
Lavigne was also named to the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Peru’s Sawyer Schlitt was the king of the dashes, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes.
NCCS’ Ava McAuliffe earned the honor in the 200 and 400 dashes.
In the 800, Hornet Elizabeth Chase earned the honor.
In the 400 hurdles, Nighthawk Harrison Matthews and Saranac’s Brooke Hanson both were named to the team.
Both Mathews and Hanson were on the respective teams for the 4x400 relay.
The relays saw multiple runners be named to the team in multiple events.
Along with Wynnik and Lavigne, Paige Ubl and Zoe Rainville were named to the squad in the 4x100 relay.
Rainville joined Lavigne in the 4x400.
Chiefs Zander Daniels, Hayden Wells, Connor Homburger and Kye Norcross earned the honor in the 4x100.
In the 4x400, Peru’s Owen Fuller, Ryan Squire and Landon Pandolph joined Mathews.
Saranac’s Kaitlynn Rabideau joined Hanson, Lavigne and Rainville on the 4x400 squad.
In the 4x800 relay, Chiefs Sienna Boulds, Kaelyn Fay, Laura Denial and Gillian Miner were named to the team.
Boulds and Denial received the honor in the 1500 and 3000, respectively.
Knights Max Grafstein, Ashton Guay, Sam DeJordy and Aiden Pearl earned the honor in the 4x800.
Sam Ash of Saranac Lake was named for his effort in the 1600.
Section VII Sportsmanship Award Winners went to Quinn from Beekmantown and Ash.
Coaches of the Year were as followed.
Nancy Rich of Ticonderoga was named Girls Division II coach of the year.
Luis Garnica representing Moriah/Boquet Valley earned the honor for Boys Division II.
Saranac’s Chris Verkey was name to the team as the Division I Girls coach.
Connor Christopherson earned the honor for Division 1 Boys.
