PLATTSBURGH — Beekmantown’s Zach LaPier’s Most Valuable Player selection highlights the 2022-23 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference All-Star Hockey Team.
Justin Frechette, who guided the Eagles to an undefeated season in CVAC regular season play and also the Section VII Division II title, was chosen as the Gary Ryan Coach of the Year Award.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
ZACH LAPIER
BEEKMANTOWN, JUNIOR, WING
Coach Justin Frechette: “LaPier (34 goals, 34 assists, 68 points) is a strong forward who has the innate ability to read the play and place himself in the correct scoring position. His accurate and explosive release, in combination with his game awareness, made him an elite finisher all season. His contributions were not limited to the offensive zone as he was extremely important on both special teams units. He was one of the most effective back checkers on the team.”
FIRST TEAM
FORWARDS
JACE LACEY
PLATTSBURGH, SENIOR
Coach Joe Tolosky: “A two-way player, Jace set the tone for our team as one of the top centers in the section. He was a complete player with hockey IQ and awareness, a relentless effort, play making and goal-scoring ability. In recognition of exemplary character and sportsmanship, Jace also received the Hobey Baker High School Character Award, a distinction shared by some of the top high school hockey players around the nation.”
WINNIE SIMPSON
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON, SOPHOMORE
Coach Scott Lafountain: “Simpson, a sophomore center and first-year captain, is a true leader on and off the ice. “Leading the team in points (26 goals, 12 assists, 38 points), he was not only a talented and slick natural finisher, but was also great on the defensive end of the game while playing against the opposing team’s best players night in and night out.”
ZACH O’CONNELL
SARANAC, SENIOR
Coach Robby Knowles: Zach was the Most Valuable Player for the Saranac Chiefs hockey team. He finished the year with 18 goals and 26 assists for a total of 44 points and a plus/minus rating of +19. In his career, he accumulated 156 points, which makes him the all-time points leader in program history. Zach made an impact in all parts of the game, including parts that don’t show up on the score sheet.”
DEFENSEMEN
QUINN BRANDELL
BEEKMANTOWN, SOPHOMORE
Coach Justin Frechette: “Brandell (8 goals, 28 assists, 36 points) is a dynamic defender who displayed his high skill level and talent each and every time he was on the ice. His puck handling and effortless stride made him an offensive threat from the back end of the ice. His skill was a constant threat to our opponents throughout the year and he also excelled on all of our special teams.”
LOUIS SWEENOR
BEEKMANTOWN, SOPHOMORE
Coach Justin Frechette: “Sweenor (10 goals, 31 assists, 41 points) is a hard-working, powerful and smooth-skating defenseman who combines both a physical and finesse style of play. He scored several key goals throughout the season and also brought a physical presence to our blue line. Both attributes contributed to impact plays game in and game out, whether it be in the defensive zone, offensive zone or at the point manning our power play.”
GOALTENDER
AUSTIN DOSER
BEEKMANTOWN, SENIOR
Coach Justin Frechette: “This is Doser’s second-straight year being voted CVAC First Team goaltender. He (.928 save percentage, 1.71 GAA, 19 wins, 7 shutout) ended the regular season with five-straight shutouts versus league opponents.
He made many key situational saves throughout the year that controlled or regained momentum for us during crucial parts of the game. His play allowed the rest of the team to play free, knowing we had him in the net to eliminate any threats.”
SECOND TEAM
FORWARDS
LUKE MOSER
BEEKMANTOWN, SENIOR
Coach Justin Frechette: “Luke (19 goals, 28 assists, 47 points) was our team captain on and off the ice. This was his fifth varsity season, with him having an immediate impact when joining his eighth-grade year. He was one of the most intelligent and consistent players for us all season. He was a dependable center who could easily inject his offensive presence at any moment.”
SAM BINGEL
BEEKMANTOWN, JUNIOR
Coach Justin Frechette: “Bingel (33 goals, 32 assists, 65 points) was a dynamic playmaker for us this season. His skating edgework, speed and puck skills gave him the ability to manufacture time and space to create plays for others on his line and for himself. His skill enabled him to take over multiple games this year, scoring five goals in one contest alone. He was not just a great attribute at forward, but logged time as a defenseman throughout the season at key points in the game.”
LANDEN DUPREY
SARANAC, JUNIOR
Coach Robby Knowles: “Landen led Saranac with 29 goals scored on the year. He added 15 assists for a total of 44 points, tying him with O’Connell for the team lead. He also had a plus/minus rating of +17. Duprey has a total of 98 points in his career at Saranac and will return for his senior year in 2023-24.
DEFENSEMEN
MARCUS BEDARD
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON, SENIOR
Coach Scott Lafountain; “Bedard, a senior and team captain, logged plenty of minutes and was called upon to play against the top lines of opposing teams. Bedard was one of the most physical players in Section VII and was always there to stick up for a teammate. He also added to the team offensively (5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points). Marcus will be a very hard player to replace next year.”
ASHTYN CATLIN
SARANAC, SOPHOMORE
Coach Robby Knowles: “Catlin was a defenseman who was active in joining the rush for Saranac. On the season, he accounted for five goals, 18 assists and a plus/minus rating of +9.
GOALTENDER
MASON PATNODE
SARANAC, JUNIOR
Coach Robby Knowles: “Patnode compiled a 3-1 record in league games, including one shutout. He had a .920 save percentage and 2.19 goals-against-average in those games. He finished the season with a 5-3 overall record, .904 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against-average.
HONORABLE MENTION
COOPER BURDO
BEEKMANTOWN, SENIOR
Coach Justin Frechette: “Cooper’s skill and work rate have been a valuable asset at center for us over the last four years, coupled with his contribution to all of our specials teams units throughout the season. Cooper (17 goals, 8 assists, 25 points) had a great senior year, earning the assistant captain honor and leaving his mark on many games with his scoring touch.”
HUTCH OVIOS
PLATTSBURGH JUNIOR
Coach Joe Tolosky: “An offensive defenseman, Hutch made a late-season adjustment back to defense and made an immediate impact for our team. His ability to slow the game down, skating ability and speed made his a threat every time he was on the ice.”
LUCAS HEMINGWAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON, SENIOR
Coach Scott Lafountain: “Hemingway, a senior forward/defenseman and team captain, was probably the easiest kid we have ever had to coach. He just did whatever he was asked of by his coaches without any questions. Lucas also started finding his scoring touch (9 goals, 7 assists, 16 points) as well this year and will be missed next year.”
CONNOR GRAVES
SARANAC, SENIOR
Coach Robby Knowles: “Graves was a stay-at-home defenseman for Saranac during the 2022-23 season. Graves chipped in with two goals and seven assists for nine points. He was also a key piece during the penalty kill.”
CARSON ST. LOUIS
SARANAC LAKE/LAKE PLACID
Coach Joshua Spanburgh: “St. Louis, as an eighth-grader, played a huge role in helping SLP Hockey have a very successful year. Leading the team in goals and assists, Carson did it all from being on special teams, playing hard in all three zones, and battling opponents who towered over him. Strong on his skates, quick and a never quit mentality and approach made him the best example to his teammates, even the upperclassmen, on what it means to give it all you have each practice, shift, period and game.”
