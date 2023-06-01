PLATTSBURGH —The CVAC announced it’s boys tennis all-stars after the conclusion of sectionals.
The teams were littered with members of Plattsburgh, Lake Placid and Peru having multiple athletes named to the squad.
Both the first and second teams consisted of three singles and two doubles teams. This is due to the competitions mirrored this set up.
Hornet Sebastien Bonnabesse, who defended his Section VII crown, was named as the #1 singles for the first team.
His teammate, Andrew Bula was named to the #2 singles position. Bula came in second behind Bonnabesse at sectionals.
Nighthawk Elijah Lederman was dubbed #3 on the first team.
On the second team, Peru’s Robin Maisse was named to the #1 spot.
Lake Placid saw Soren Jacobson be named to the #2 singles position.
Harold Carter of Northern Adirondack was named to the #3 postion.
In doubles action, Noah and Harrison Carlisto were named to the #1 spot on the first team. It’s a silver lining on a successful season that ending in the quarterfinals of the sectionsals.
Beekmantown’s Xzander Sorrell and Cameron Danville filled out the first team, being named to #2 singles team.
Plattsburgh’s Banson Fitzwater and Simon Meyer were named the #1 doubles on the second team. Meyer and Fitzwater finished in fourth place in the sectionals.
Team #2 for the second team went to Keith Parent and Isaac Hathaway of Peru.
