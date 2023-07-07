Editor’s Note- Saranac’s logo was not used in this layout due to the mascot being changed from Chiefs to Spartans.
PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 ALL CVAC baseball team was announced with Peru, Plattsburgh and Ticonderoga leading the way with three each.
Tommy Montalbano was named league most valuable player, playing for Ticonderoga.
Coach of the year was awarded to Saranac Lake’s Bryan Munn.
Ti’s Garrett Drinkwine and Jackson Dorsett were named to the team.
Zach O’Connell, Landen Duprey and Jake Frechette were named ALL CVAC coming out of Peru.
The Hornets three were Braeden Calksin, Warren Miller and Nate Baker.
Beekmantown was the next highest with two players named to the team. Those were Steven Bronson and Nate Parliament. Bryan Munn wasn’t alone on the CVAC team, as one of his players, Cedar Rivers, was tabbed.
Owen Ebersol from NCCS was the lone Cougar named All CVAC.
Scott LaMountain was named to the team as he represents AuSable Valley.
Alex Clancy was the lone Chief named to the squad, and one of the last as Saranac rebrands to the Spartans.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award was given to both Moriah and Northern Adirondack.
