The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has recently announced the Division I and II All-Star teams for the 2022 softball season.
Division I
For Division I, Skyler Scott of Bolton/Schroon Lake was named MVP, while coach Melanie Persons received Coach of the Year honors.
Teammates Jane Trowbridge, Ila Hubert and Jadynn Egloff were also recognized. For Lake Placid, Megan Quinn and Brooklyn Huffman were chosen as well.
Also on the team were Chazy’s Katana Coon and Hadley Lucas and Crown Point’s Kaitlin Ross and Rylee Rafferty.
Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Riley Smith, Maddy Monahan and Alison Baker were recognized as Honorable Mentions. The Blue Bombers added Emma Andragna, Danaya Patterson and Dariana Patterson, while the Eagles had Kennedy Columbus and Sam Gonyo and the Panthers were represented by Lauren Kimball and Marissa Duprey.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award was given to Chazy this season.
Division II
Boquet Valley was well-represented on the Division II All-Star team, with Abbey Schwoebel being named one of the Co-MVPs, as well as coach Jim Monty being named Coach of the Year.
Abby Monty, Alessia Caputo, Madison Kirkby and Claire Reynolds also represented the Griffins.
Johnsburg/Minerva was next with four athletes named, Avery Bayse, Megan Mohowski and Cassie Dunbar, as well as Hannah McNally, who earned the other Co-MVP award.
Willsboro added two players, Lexi Nolette and Isabella Harrison.
Johnsburg/Minerva took home the Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award for the season.
